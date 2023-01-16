Day & Ennis LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 139,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 708,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Get Rating

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

