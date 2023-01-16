Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Denbury were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 510.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,785,000 after acquiring an additional 414,722 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $1,558,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the third quarter worth about $318,000.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $89.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.50. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.68.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

