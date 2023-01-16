Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock Holdings Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after purchasing an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,842 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,448,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $75.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $92.53.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.68%. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

