Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,042 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five Below Stock Performance

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,941.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.67. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $193.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.