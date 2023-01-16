Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 3,554 Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Crane Trading Down 0.3 %

CR opened at $107.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

