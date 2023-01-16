Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 8,391 Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Cactus by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cactus by 6.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 227.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 19.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 495,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 697,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,805,000 after buying an additional 222,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.93.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

