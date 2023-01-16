Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
