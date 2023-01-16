Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $64.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.24. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

