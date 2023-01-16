Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

