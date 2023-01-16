Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 23.2% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $1,559,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NYSE:NTB opened at $31.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $141.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.48%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

