Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,534 shares of company stock valued at $17,059,059 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 191.21 and a beta of 0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

