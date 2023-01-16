Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.
AFL stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.
Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.
