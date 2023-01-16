Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $277,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $439.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

