Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $282,000 Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY opened at $34.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.91% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.