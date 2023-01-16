Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $318,000 Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 195.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 1,822,773 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 388.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,372,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PBF opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

