Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $347,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,607,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,795,000 after buying an additional 45,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 376.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after buying an additional 370,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

BANR opened at $64.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

