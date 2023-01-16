Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $393,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,096 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 227.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.89 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

