Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1,413.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Invesco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.14. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

