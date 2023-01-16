Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $308,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,776,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,496,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,301,000 after purchasing an additional 416,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after buying an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at $441,977,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

ESTC stock opened at $51.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.32. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $100.39.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

