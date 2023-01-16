Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $314,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH opened at $122.40 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.30.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

