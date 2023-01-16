Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $336,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 668,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after purchasing an additional 572,057 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TNL stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.65. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74.
Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.
Travel + Leisure Company Profile
Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
Featured Stories
