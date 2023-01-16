Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $351,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

