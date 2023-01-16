Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $405,000 in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $15.17 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

