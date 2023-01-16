Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after buying an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,085,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.73.

Shares of HON opened at $216.61 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

