Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 4,463.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after purchasing an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 441.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 162,982 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 122.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 155,948 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $20.12 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRTN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

