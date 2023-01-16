Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHM. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in PulteGroup by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,009,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.08.

Shares of PHM opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

