Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $338,000 Investment in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 490,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Univar Solutions

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

