Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 348.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQM. Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

