Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 12,115 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,660 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

