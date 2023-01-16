Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Outfront Media by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

OUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

