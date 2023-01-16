Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $179.01 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $162.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.45.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

