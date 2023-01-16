Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Software were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Software by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 49.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth $152,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

American Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. American Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.38 million, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.81.

American Software Dividend Announcement

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. American Software’s payout ratio is 141.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSWA. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on American Software from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

American Software Profile

(Get Rating)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.