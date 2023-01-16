Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.14 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

