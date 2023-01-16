Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,308 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

