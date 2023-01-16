Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,262 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,262 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.50.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

