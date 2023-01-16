Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,797 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SON opened at $61.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

