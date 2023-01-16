Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 20,476 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,476 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olaplex by 19.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,555,000 after acquiring an additional 249,123 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olaplex by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,054,000 after acquiring an additional 527,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olaplex by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,576,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 527,008 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLPX opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $23.30.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.26 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. Analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLPX. Cowen lowered their target price on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

