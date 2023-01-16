Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,188 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.80 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 81.54%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

