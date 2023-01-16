Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,272 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Employers were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Employers by 709.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Employers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.25. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Employers had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIG shares. TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

