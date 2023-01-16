Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,679 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Stock Performance

SMTC stock opened at $31.24 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

