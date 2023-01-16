Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,779 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AR shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of AR stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

