Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,349 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,349 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

WesBanco Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $37.52 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $156.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $214,289.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $205,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,930.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $214,289.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,384 shares of company stock worth $785,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco



WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

