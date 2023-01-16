Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 641 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $117,987,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OVV stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

