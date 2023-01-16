Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 8,905 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Kforce by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kforce by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.93. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

