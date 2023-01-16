Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,651,000 after acquiring an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after buying an additional 679,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.1 %

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.