Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Moderna by 33.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,367,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,655,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock worth $83,759,086. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $192.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.14.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

