Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American States Water were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of American States Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of American States Water by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water stock opened at $95.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.45. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. Research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

