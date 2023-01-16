Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,722 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

