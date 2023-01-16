Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

