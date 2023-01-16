Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,212,000 after buying an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.